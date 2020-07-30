Government Announces Changes To Lockdown Rules: Leisure Travel Within Provinces Now Permitted

Share with your network!

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced new lockdown regulations on Thursday.

The national curfew has been changed from 21h00 to 22h00 and will take effect as soon as the new regulations have been gazetted.

Kubayi-Ngubane said: “To comply with the current curfew regulation, restaurants are unable to serve dinner to their customers which means that they are unable to operate at peak time of their business day. In response to this challenge, Cabinet has agreed to move the curfew to start at 10pm to allow for uninterrupted dinner service at restaurants. We believe that this change will go a long way towards increasing their revenue generation.”

Kubayi-Ngubane also said that accommodation for leisure travel will be allowed within provinces, although only two people per room – except for “nuclear families” (parents and their children).

Short-term home rentals will remain closed, but government is in talks with AirBNB about this restriction.

Tour operators will be allowed to conduct guided tours in “open safari vehicles”.

