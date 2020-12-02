Government And Unions To Face Off In Court Over Wages

The salary dispute between unions and government is expected to be heard at the Labour Appeal Court on Wednesday.
Unions are unhappy with government’s proposal of a wage freeze.
That’s despite already agreeing to increases.
Nehawu says government cannot backtrack but in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni stated there was no money for salary increments.
