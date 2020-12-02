iAfrica

Government And Unions To Face Off In Court Over Wages

EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

The salary dispute between unions and government is expected to be heard at the Labour Appeal Court on Wednesday.

Unions are unhappy with government’s proposal of a wage freeze.

That’s despite already agreeing to increases.

Nehawu says government cannot backtrack but in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni stated there was no money for salary increments.

