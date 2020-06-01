Mon. Jun 1st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Government Agrees To Fund SAA Restructuring If Business Rescue Plan Adopted

18 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The government has agreed to fund a restructuring of South African Airways (SAA) if a business rescue plan for the struggling state-owned airline is adopted, a copy of a draft plan seen by Reuters states.

SAA entered business rescue – a local form of bankruptcy protection – in December, after which administrators took over the running of the airline and have been working on a plan to save the business.

The draft plan said the government had agreed to make a working capital injection, which the administrators estimated at not less than R2 billion, fund employee layoffs, which could cost up to R2 billion, and make an allocation of at least R600 million towards the repayment of general concurrent creditors.

A spokesperson for the administrators confirmed the draft plan was genuine.

Reuters

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Worried Parents Can Apply For Exemption And Homeschooling: Motshekga

12 mins ago
2 min read

Motshekga Apologises For Chaos Caused After U-Turn On Reopening Of Schools

23 mins ago
2 min read

Taxi Ranks Expect More Traffic As Millions Of People Return To Work

5 hours ago
1 min read

ANCWL In Kzn Comes Out In Support Of Dlamini-Zuma After ‘Racist’ Caricature

5 hours ago
1 min read

SACC Defends Govt’s Decision To Reopen Churches Under Level 3

5 hours ago
2 min read

New Day, New Lockdown Level: S.africans Wake Up To New Reality

5 hours ago

You may have missed

4 min read

What Business Travelers Can Expect From June 1st

4 mins ago
2 min read

Worried Parents Can Apply For Exemption And Homeschooling: Motshekga

12 mins ago
1 min read

Government Agrees To Fund SAA Restructuring If Business Rescue Plan Adopted

18 mins ago
2 min read

Motshekga Apologises For Chaos Caused After U-Turn On Reopening Of Schools

23 mins ago