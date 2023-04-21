iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Government Agencies Working Hard To Get SA Off FATF Grey List – Mashatile

mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile at a party event in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on 9 January 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
1 min ago 2 min read

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that government agencies were hard at work to get South Africa off the notorious grey list before the January 2025 deadline.

Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, Mashatile said that an inter-departmental committee was working expeditiously on the implementation of government’s anti-money laundering strategy.

But opposition parties wanted to know when alleged corrupt politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, would face the wrath of the law.

Opposition parties pulled no punches, putting Mashatile on the spot about government’s commitment to prosecute high-profile corruption cases.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Dennis Ryder: “The questions that South Africans are asking are when will President Cyril Ramaphosa be formally charged with money laundering? Will we arrest war criminal Vladimir Putin when he sets foot in South Africa? Will DD Mabuza be charged with his corrupt activities before he flees to Russia? wWen will Zuma be arrested again to finish his jail term?

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Kenny Motsamai: “Mr Cyril Matemela Ramaphosa himself is a criminal who stands accused of money laundering at his Phala Phala farm.”

But Mashatile said that no one was exempt from prosecution and appealed for patience.

“There’s no one that is special. They must just do their work, so I’m not going to be chasing certain high profile leaders and so on.”

Mashatile said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is working on increasing the number of investigations into complex and serious money laundering cases.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Government Working To Bring Citizens Home From Sudan

12 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Confirms 960 Measles Cases In SA, But Says Infection Rates Stabilising

16 mins ago
1 min read

Lives Of The Elderly At Risk During Electricity Crisis

23 mins ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Numsa Not Pleased With Eskom Wage Offer

1 day ago
1 min read

New SA Tourism Board Expected In Four Months

1 day ago
iec election counting
1 min read

Independents Can Only Occupy One Seat – Electoral Amendment Act

1 day ago
1 min read

G4S Security Guard To Appear In Court

1 day ago
4 min read

Africa.com And Standard Bank Group Release The 2023 Definitive List Of Women CEOs

1 day ago
2 min read

Celebrate Earth Day: Google Reveals Top Sustainability-Related Trends in South Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Intercape Bus Company Suing Police Minister

1 week ago
1 min read

Stage 6 Power Cuts To Continue Until Further Notice – Eskom

1 week ago
1 min read

Fugitive Thabo Bester Back Behind Bars After return to SA – Lamola

1 week ago

You may have missed

mashatile
2 min read

Government Agencies Working Hard To Get SA Off FATF Grey List – Mashatile

1 min ago
1 min read

SA Government Working To Bring Citizens Home From Sudan

12 mins ago
11 min read

Recognising And Rewarding Creative Talent + Enter This Year’s Bookmark Awards

14 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Confirms 960 Measles Cases In SA, But Says Infection Rates Stabilising

16 mins ago

Share