Goverment’s Support For Jagersfontein Will Be Extensive – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday urged residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State not to lose hope after an estimated 100 homes were damaged by flooding caused by a mine dam burst.
He added that government support to the residents
“We are going to give the best assistance and support that we can. From a housing point of view, including belongings lost,” Ramaphosa said. of Jagersfontein would be extensive.
About 300 residents were left stranded after the dam at a local mine cracked open on Sunday.
At least one person has been killed and dozens others hurt.
The residents of Jagersfontein said that Sunday’s incident followed years of community complaints about security threats from a local mine.
Disgruntled residents told President Ramaphosa on Monday that they were disappointed that government had failed to listen to their concerns for more than a decade.
More Stories
Cape Town Introduces New Traffic Law To Destroy Impounded Vehicles
How Tech Can Make Travel Easy
Top Supplements SA Moms are Giving Kids To Boost Immunity
Eskom Increases Load-Shedding As Three Units Trip At One Station
Boeing Forecasts Demand for 1,010 New Airplanes In Africa
Ukraine Says It Pushed Back Russian Forces And Reclaimed Some Territory
Sahpra Confirms Second Death Linked To COVID-19 Vaccine
Mixed Feelings Among Some In Africa For Queen Elizabeth
Mkhwebane Suspension Set Aside
King Charles Vows To Serve His Nation As Britain Mourns Late Queen
President Ramaphosa Calls For Mayors To Be Game Changers
Ramaphosa Urges Municipal Leaders To Tighten Financial Controls