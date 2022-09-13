iAfrica

Goverment’s Support For Jagersfontein Will Be Extensive – Ramaphosa

8 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday urged residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State not to lose hope after an estimated 100 homes were damaged by flooding caused by a mine dam burst.

He added that government support to the residents

“We are going to give the best assistance and support that we can. From a housing point of view, including belongings lost,” Ramaphosa said. of Jagersfontein would be extensive.

About 300 residents were left stranded after the dam at a local mine cracked open on Sunday.

At least one person has been killed and dozens others hurt.

The residents of Jagersfontein said that Sunday’s incident followed years of community complaints about security threats from a local mine.

Disgruntled residents told President Ramaphosa on Monday that they were disappointed that government had failed to listen to their concerns for more than a decade.

