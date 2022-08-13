Goverment Plans New City Development Near Vaal River

The Gauteng government is planning a new city development on the banks of the Vaal river.
As part of a special economic zone, President Cyril Ramaphosa says this will help producers of goods and services to support new local industries.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura added that cannabis may hold the key to unlocking economic potential in the Vaal.
Unemployment in the metro is the highest in Gauteng, at 64 percent.
“This cannabis production and cannabis processing, particularly for medicinal use…we have growers here in the Vaal. We want to turn the Vaal into a trade cannabis hub in the Gauteng province. We have met with them, we have already engaged with those cannabis growers, they are there,” he said.
