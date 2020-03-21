Mar 21, 2020

Goretzka And Kimmich Set Up Coronavirus Programme

Mar 21, 2020 1 min read

Bayern Munich players Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich on Friday announced that they had launched a programme to help fight the coronavirus and had put in the first 1 million euro.

“Germany is a at a standstill,” the two 25-year-olds wrote on their platform “WeKickCorona.com”.

“As professional footballers we lead a healthy and privileged life. In these difficult times, we feel it is our duty to take responsibility.”

They are appealing for donations to feed a fund, which can be called upon by charitable or medical institutions involved in the fight against the pandemic.

“We are aware,” the German international midfielders add, “that our commitment is only a small contribution. The two men are also part of the initiative launched on Wednesday by the German national team, after a suggestion from their ‘players’ council’, with a donation of 2.5 million euros or $2.69 million.

