Gordhan warns of State Capture 2.0

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is warning of State Capture version 2.

He says corruption in the coal supply chain industry is causing great damage to the power supply system.

He says some do not want to see SOE’s get back on track as they want to exploit them again.

He is calling on everyone to work together to fight corruption.

Gordhan was speaking during an event hosted by the Wits School of Governance focusing on reform and governance of State-owned entities.

