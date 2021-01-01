Gordhan ‘Sleeping On The Job’ – Numsa

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is sleeping on the job.
That’s according to the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa).
The union says if Denel employees don’t get paid their salaries, Gordhan’s salary must also be blocked.
Denel has been struggling with financial woes for a while now and Numsa is accusing the minister of collapsing the SOE.
“It’s really been devastating on workers, our members are going through the most difficult time,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.
“You have a situation at Denel where some divisions are paying salaries because they are able to generate an income but most divisions, unable to make an income are not paying salaries.”
Hlubi-Majola said this situation is widespread across state-owned enterprises with no intervention by the government to mitigate the circumstances.
