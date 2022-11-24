iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Gordhan Slams ‘DA Grandstanding’

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan arrives at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on 26 November 2018 to lay criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
39 mins ago 1 min read

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan have called the DA’s attempts as grandstanding.

He is reacting to the party’s attempted visit to Kusile’s power station in Mpumalanga earlier on Wednesday.

Gordhan says claims that he blocked the visit of DA leader John Steenhuisen are untrue and misleading.

He says that as a national key point, visitors need permission to enter.

The DA failed to comply with parliamentary protocols.

Gordhan says the DA does not have any solutions for the energy crisis except criticism and that the electricity crisis should not be used as a party-political football in any shape or form.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Russia Pounds Ukrainian Power Grid With New Airstrikes

17 mins ago
1 min read

Mayor Phalatse Faces No-Confidence Motion

21 mins ago
1 min read

Zim President Mnangagwa Calls For Political Tolerance

26 mins ago
1 min read

Violent Crimes Rise alarmingly In SA

29 mins ago
1 min read

Correctional Services To Appeal Zuma Judgment

33 mins ago
2 min read

Faculty of Harvard University and Africa.com feature Online Course for Africans in food systems businesses

10 hours ago
1 min read

No Taxi Services In Western Cape As SANTACO Stay Away Continues

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Sector Workers Embark On Nationwide Strike

2 days ago
2 min read

Zuma Must Return To Jail – DA

2 days ago
3 min read

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Reaffirms Commitment to African Countries

6 days ago
1 min read

Second pupil in ICU After Vlakfontein School Stabbing

6 days ago
1 min read

Hout Bay Taxi Association Calls Out CoCT Over Permit Delays

6 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

How To Stay Safe On (And Off) South African Roads This Festive Season

6 mins ago
4 min read

Digitisation For A Connected Future

9 mins ago
3 min read

Fans Hold On To Hope Despite No African World Cup Wins Yet

14 mins ago
4 min read

Russia Pounds Ukrainian Power Grid With New Airstrikes

17 mins ago

Share