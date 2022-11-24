Gordhan Slams ‘DA Grandstanding’

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan have called the DA’s attempts as grandstanding.

He is reacting to the party’s attempted visit to Kusile’s power station in Mpumalanga earlier on Wednesday.

Gordhan says claims that he blocked the visit of DA leader John Steenhuisen are untrue and misleading.

He says that as a national key point, visitors need permission to enter.

The DA failed to comply with parliamentary protocols.

Gordhan says the DA does not have any solutions for the energy crisis except criticism and that the electricity crisis should not be used as a party-political football in any shape or form.

Share with your network!