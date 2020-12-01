iAfrica

Gordhan, Mpofu Trade Insults At State Capture Inquiry

gordhan

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at the Lethabo power station on 3 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

5 hours ago 1 min read

Frustrations bubbled over at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

Advocate Dali Mpofu represented former Sars commissioner, Tom Moyane, as he questioned Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan accused Moyane of having used his position to advance state capture.

Mpofu, in turn, accuses Gordhan of being hostile towards Moyane during his time at Sars.

Moyane was granted permission to cross-examine Gordhan on his Sars related testimony at the state capture commission. 

Gordhan accused Moyane of being one of the key masterminds behind state capture.

According to Gordhan, revenue collection dropped steeply during Moyane’s tenure as Sars head. 

