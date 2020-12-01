Gordhan, Mpofu Trade Insults At State Capture Inquiry

Frustrations bubbled over at the state capture inquiry on Monday.
Advocate Dali Mpofu represented former Sars commissioner, Tom Moyane, as he questioned Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan.
Gordhan accused Moyane of having used his position to advance state capture.
Mpofu, in turn, accuses Gordhan of being hostile towards Moyane during his time at Sars.
Moyane was granted permission to cross-examine Gordhan on his Sars related testimony at the state capture commission.
Gordhan accused Moyane of being one of the key masterminds behind state capture.
According to Gordhan, revenue collection dropped steeply during Moyane’s tenure as Sars head.
