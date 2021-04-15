Gordhan Denies Trying To Influence Mogoeng Mogoeng

Share with your network!

Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan is denying ever trying to influence Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in the appointment of judges.

The minister says in April 2016, he only mentioned Judge Dhaya Pillay’s interview with the Judicial Service Commission in passing, as he’s a friend of hers.



Pillay had been interviewed for a position at the Supreme Court of Appeal.



Gordhan says he does not recall the agenda of the meeting with Mogoeng but he insists it was not to discuss Pillay.

He says he’s only ever met with the Chief Justice to discuss professional matters.



Mogoeng has said he was puzzled when Gordhan allegedly asked him how Pillay had fared in her interview.



The Chief Justice made the remark during Tuesday’s round of judicial interviews.

