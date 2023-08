Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is slamming newly-elected ANC Youth League President, Collen Malatji.

Gordhan has labelled his recent statements as ill-considered.

Malatji expressed his disapproval over the sale of state-owned companies.

Gordhan says the misinformation and distortion of facts is deliberate.

The minister reiterated that Eskom’s three subsidiaries will remain hundred percent state-owned.

He is now demanding a public apology from Malatji.