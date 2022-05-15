iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Google Translate Announces an Addition of 10 Languages Spoken in Africa

20 hours ago 1 min read

The new African languages are: Bambara – spoken in Mali, Ewe – spoken in Ghana and Togo, Krio – spoken in Sierra Leone, Lingala – spoken in large parts of central Africa, Luganda – spoken in Uganda and Rwanda, Oromo – spoken in Ethiopia, Sepedi – spoken in South Africa, Tigrinya – spoken in Eritrea and Ethiopia, Tsonga – spoken in South Africa, Twi – spoken in Ghana. Several other African languages were already available, including Amharic, Hausa and Somali. In the past, the software used to translate as well as learn how to improve the interpretation relied on being fed material that had already been translated. There is a large and growing amount of text in the more widely spoken and used languages – but this is not the case for many others. Google has said that these new additions rely on novel software which does not require reference to previous examples. Google Translate’s research scientist Isaac Caswell told the BBC that this work was part of “expanding coverage to many communities who were very much overlooked not just by Google but other technologies in general”. 

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

All Four Tourists Reported Missing in the Fish River Canyon have been Accounted For

20 hours ago
1 min read

South African Tea Prompts New Visitors

20 hours ago
1 min read

Djibouti the Smaller, Less Explored Country on the Coast

20 hours ago
1 min read

Boosting Local Travelers as Conservers of Wildlife

20 hours ago
1 min read

Yinka Shonibare and India Mahdavi Bring “Warm Feel” of Africa to Sketch 

20 hours ago
1 min read

Mariam Issoufou Kamara to Design Bët-bi Museum in Senegal

20 hours ago
1 min read

10 Great Films to Check Out at the 2022 New York African Film Festival

20 hours ago
1 min read

Google Becomes Home to Priceless Timbuktu Manuscripts    

20 hours ago
1 min read

A New Wave of Creatives is Transforming Dakar, Senegal’s Capital City

20 hours ago
1 min read

What to Do with Cape Verde’s Plastic Problem

4 days ago
1 min read

CAR Warned Against Adopting Bitcoin

4 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria has a Strong Ambition to Industrialise

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Poor Response In WC Sees Stats SA Extend Census Count

3 hours ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Unplanned Generating Unit Losses Remain High – Eskom

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Praises Recovery Efforts Made By Flood-Hit Provinces

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reported 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer