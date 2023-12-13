A year in South African Search: Google’s Trending Searches of 2023

Thabo Bester, Cricket World Cup, Barbie, AKA, Celine Dion and the Springboks lead this years annual trends on Search

What piqued South Africans interest the most this year?

Who was the top trending individual over the last 12 months?

Which movies, TV shows and sporting events were trending the most in the country?

This year, Google celebrated 25 years of Search. This milestone has provided nearly two decades of trends data to draw from – providing valuable insight into a shared curiosity, globally for more information on the interesting, fascinating, weird and wonderful.

As such, today, the organisation has announced the South African results of its 2023 Year In Search trends, revealing the terms, people, topics, questions and events that captured the attention of the public in the past 12 months.

Year in Search provides an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do. In South Africa, this years’ results show a heightened interest in celebrities, sporting events, special observed days, notable personalities who have passed on and technology.

Cricket and Rugby World Cups soared to the top of the most searched sporting events by South Africans this year, while Springboks reigned supreme on the most searched athlete lists. The Rugby World Cup and Inter Miami also captured significant interest, claiming the second and third spots on the lists respectively.

Among celebrities and media personalities who passed away this year, rapper, producer and businessman Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA topped the search list for loss.

all of whom passed this year, topped the search list for loss. Another South African rapper Costantinos Tsobanoglou, better known as Costa Titch was the second most searched individual in this category.

After conquering the box office worldwide, Barbie soared to the top of South Africa’s most searched movies and TV shows, followed by the epic biographical thriller film, Oppenheimer and the gripping series Shaka Ilembe. Thabo Bester and media personality and popular DJ, Cyan Boujee were the top 2 most searched individuals in the country, with both appearing in headlines various times in the past 12 months.

While South Africans were eager to know the dates of upcoming events like Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and the Rugby World Cup final, their online searches also revealed a diverse range of interests, including literary comparisons and health concerns. “How is poetry different to other writing genres?” and “How are mumps spread?” are the top second and third top general questions that South Africans were searching for answers to. Interestingly, the most searched general question this year concerned Celine Dion’s well-being.

Below are the full lists of Top Trending Searches by South Africans in 2023:

Top 10 trending holidays searched

When is Father’s Day 2023?When is Mother’s Day in 2023?When is Eid 2023?When is the rugby world cup final?When is Easter 2023?When is Ramadan 2023?When are schools opening 2023?When is Diwali 2023?When is Father’s Day in 2023?When is Good Friday 2023? Top 10 most searched general questions in 2023

How is Celine Dion doing?How is poetry different to other writing genres?How is mumps spread?How is cholera transmitted?How is profit divided between owners/shareholders/investors?How is Derek Watts doing?How is heritage day celebrated in South Africa essay?How is Jamie Foxx doing?How is knowledge created?How is Ascension day celebrated? Top 10 people searched in 2023

Thabo BesterCyan Boujee Nadia NakaiDr Nandipha MagudumanaAndrew TateDerick HougaardSteve HarveySim DopeAnele TembeTyla Top 10 movies and TV shows searched in 2023

Barbie movieOppenheimerShaka IlembeJohn Wick 4Fast XQueen Charlotte BridgertonThe last of usCreed 3Fatal SeductionKaleidoscope Top searched Loss in 2023

AKACosta TitchMatthew PerryTina TurnerDerek WattsTitanic submarineZoleka MandelaMangosuthu ButheleziChristian AtsuEusebius MckaiserOlive BarkerAngie Oeh Top 10 most searched athletes in 2023

SpringboksSiya KolisiBongi MbonambiFaf de KlerkEben EtzebethCheslin KolbeOx NcheHakimiRoger FedererRonaldo Top 10 sporting events searched in 2023

Cricket world cupRugby world cupInter miamiBanyana banyanaKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi SundownsWimbledon 2023Liverpool vs man unitedAl nassrNetball world cupJake Paul vs Tommy Fury Top searches related to technology in 2023

Dstv streamiphone 15Google’s 25th birthdayTitanic submarineSamsung 23Samsung a14WhatsappgbThreads

For more information on Google’s Year in Search across the globe visit the Google’s trends site.