Good News for Uganda’s Tourism Industry

The announcement that Uganda’s mountain gorilla population has experienced a baby boom this year was certainly a cause for celebration at a time when climate change and habitat loss have badly affected animals around the world. Back in September the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) reported seven baby gorilla births, five of which arrived at Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, with the country typically recording one or two births a year on average. Increasing numbers saw the status of mountain gorillas changing from Critically Endangered to Endangered back in 2018, with the positive numbers being attributed to conservation efforts and a crackdown on poaching.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

