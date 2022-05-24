iAfrica

Golden Arrows Opts Not To Hike Bus Fares For Now

11 hours ago 1 min read

Golden Arrow said that the increase in the price of diesel was going to be yet another blow for the bus service.

But it’s decided to shield its passengers from the fuel price hikes.

The bus company’s Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: “We have decided not to increase fares at this stage to provide passengers with some small sense of relief amidst all of the price increases they’re facing.”

Dyke-Beyer said that diesel was their single biggest expense item, apart from wages, and price hikes placed severe pressure on their operating margins.

“Golden Arrow will however continue to absorb these increases for as long as possible. Going forward, we will continue to monitor the situation closely but would once again like to assure our passengers we are committed to making travel on our buses as cost effective as we can,” she said.

