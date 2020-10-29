Going Back to the Basics for Zimbabwean Farmers

For 18 years, Thokozile Ncube has been planting her crops in manure-filled holes covered with straw — and every year, she grows enough to feed her family, as other farmers in Zimbabwe’s drought-prone Matobo district watch their crops shrivel. The traditional planting method helps crops survive droughts by keeping them hydrated for longer than tilling and watering an entire field, said the mother of eight from Gwangazile village, 40km south of Bulawayo. As erratic rains and worsening dry spells make it harder to rely on rain to water crops, a government programme aims to get more Zimbabwean farmers to revive the technique known as “potholing”, which fell out of fashion decades ago. Potholing is a form of conservation agriculture, an approach based on three key principles: minimal soil disturbance; crop rotation or inter-cropping — growing two or more crops together; and permanent soil cover using mulch, straw or other crops. As well as saving water, climate experts say conservation agriculture produces fewer carbon emissions than more modern surface and flood irrigation
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
More Stories
Raising Funds for Much Needed Relief in the DRC
Compound Housing Isn’t the Solution to Ghana’s Growing Housing Deficit
Tunisian Fans Plan to Demonstrate
The Painkiller Addiction Spreading in West Africa
Tragedy at Egyptian Resort
The Women On the Frontlines of Africa’s Conflicts
Precision Medicine Makes Safer Drugs for People of African Descent
Trouble Brewing in Tanzania
Scores of Africans Die in the Worst Shipwreck of 2020
Lockdown Pushed Wole Soyinka to Write his First Novel in Almost 50 Years
What Will Happen to Sudanese Asylum Seekers in Israel after a Truce?
Egyptian Startup Makes Access to Financial Services Easier