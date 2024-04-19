Going Back to Fix the CAR

Inside the bus is a group of nearly 300 refugees who have chosen to return to their homeland. Secondary school student Abdel Aziz is among those being voluntarily repatriated. He and his mother fled the fighting in CAR five years ago; Aziz’s father is believed dead. Despite the country’s turmoil, 16-year-old Aziz is determined to return home. He wants to continue his schooling and be part of the solution to the crisis afflicting his country.



SOURCE: DW