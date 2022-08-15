Godongwana Yet To Be Charged After Sexual Assault Case Opened Against Him

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is yet to be charged after a case of sexual assault was opened.

Mpumalanga police confirmed that a case had been opened against a prominent person at the Skukuza Police Station after a criminal complaint was laid by a hotel employee.

The woman, who works at the Kruger National Park, has accused Godongwana of violating her while on holiday with his wife.

It’s understood that Mpumalanga police will on Monday morning conduct interviews with all workers who were present at the hotel when Godongwana and his wife, Thandiwe, visited.

This is part of their investigation into the allegations of sexual assault.

In a statement, Godongwana said that he was aware of the complaint lodged against him by a worker who was giving him a massage in his room.

The minister said that he was with his wife at the time of the alleged incident and that the allegations were baseless.

