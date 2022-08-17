Godongwana Harassment Claims Set To Be Discussed By ANC Integrity Commission

Claims of sexual harassment against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana are likely to be a talking point when the African National Congress integrity commission meets again on Wednesday morning.
The commission meets every week to discuss a number of issues.
It’s understood that Godongwana’s matter will come up after accusations against him surfaced several days ago.
An employee at the Kruger National Park lodged a complaint against the minister following a trip he took to the holiday destination with his wife.
Godongwana has denied the accusations.
