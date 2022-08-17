iAfrica

Godongwana Harassment Claims Set To Be Discussed By ANC Integrity Commission

Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana

Claims of sexual harassment against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana are likely to be a talking point when the African National Congress integrity commission meets again on Wednesday morning.

The commission meets every week to discuss a number of issues.

It’s understood that Godongwana’s matter will come up after accusations against him surfaced several days ago.

An employee at the Kruger National Park lodged a complaint against the minister following a trip he took to the holiday destination with his wife.

Godongwana has denied the accusations.

