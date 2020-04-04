Apr 4, 2020

Go on a Virtual Tour of Zambia’s Beautiful Wildlife

With travel restrictions in place worldwide, turning to photojournalists can help transport you, virtually, to some of our planet’s most beautiful and intriguing places. Although highly appreciated by safari aficionados, Zambia has long flown under the radar for first-time visitors to Africa, overshadowed by its better known regional neighbors: Tanzania, Kenya, Botswana and South Africa. But this landlocked country boasts some of the continent’s best national parks, primarily those lining the crocodile- and hippo-infested Luangwa River — and that’s not to mention the magnificent Victoria Falls.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

