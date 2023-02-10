Go Back To The Tourism Board – Sisulu

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she’s unaware of any whistleblowers on the SA Tourism board.

This follows the leaking of the R1-billion deal Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal.

The SA Tourism board have launched a forensic probe into the leak.

“I’m not part of the board, I’m the minister. The board has a chair and they haven’t reported this matter to me,” she said.

“I don’t know who the whistleblower is. If it is a member of the board then the board has a right to take a decision because they signed confidentiality forms.

“Go back to the board, ask them the same question about the proposal that they made. I think you’re coming to the wrong person in this case.”

