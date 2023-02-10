iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Go Back To The Tourism Board – Sisulu

Photo: DIRCO
29 mins ago 1 min read

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she’s unaware of any whistleblowers on the SA Tourism board.

This follows the leaking of the R1-billion deal Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal.

The SA Tourism board have launched a forensic probe into the leak.

“I’m not part of the board, I’m the minister. The board has a chair and they haven’t reported this matter to me,” she said.

“I don’t know who the whistleblower is. If it is a member of the board then the board has a right to take a decision because they signed confidentiality forms.

“Go back to the board, ask them the same question about the proposal that they made. I think you’re coming to the wrong person in this case.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom’s Alleged Disregard Of Emission Standards Likely To Cost Lives – study

26 mins ago
1 min read

President To Appoint Electricity Minister

32 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares National State Of Disaster Over Electricity Crisis

40 mins ago
1 min read

Water Dept Says Load Shedding Severely Impacts Water Supply

1 day ago
1 min read

Our Nation Is In A Crisis – OUTA

1 day ago
1 min read

Big Business Wants Tax Relief

1 day ago
1 min read

Parliament Warns Against Disrupting The House

1 day ago
1 min read

EU Invites Ukraine’s Zelenskyy To Brussels Summit

3 days ago
4 min read

Powerful Earthquake Kills More Than 5,000 In Turkey, Syria

3 days ago
1 min read

Petro SA, Eskom Working On Cost Of Diesel Solution

5 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Asks Mabuza To Stay On, For now

5 days ago
1 min read

Three SA Tourism Board Members Resign Amid Controversial R1bn Hotspur Deal

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Teach Abroad To Pay Off Student Loans

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Malaysia’s Petronas To Sell Engen To Vivo Energy

19 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom’s Alleged Disregard Of Emission Standards Likely To Cost Lives – study

26 mins ago
1 min read

Go Back To The Tourism Board – Sisulu

29 mins ago

Share