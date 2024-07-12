GNU Parties Have Enough In Common To Have A Seamless First Cabinet Lekgotla – Analyst

Some might anticipate conflicts among parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) during their first Cabinet lekgotla this weekend. However, Dr. Ongama Mtimka, an analyst, believes these parties share enough common ground to ensure a smooth meeting.

The statement of intent, agreed upon by the parties within the GNU, aligns with the country’s Constitution on at least nine points.

Dr. Ongama Mtimka from Nelson Mandela University commented on the potential for policy stability:

“Whatever differences that are going to manifest will be negotiated through the mechanism of those nine points that the parties have already signed as part of the statement of intent, which will make the process seamless.”