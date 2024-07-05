GNU Parties Can’t Implement Own Policies Without Cabinet Approval – Ntshavheni

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni emphasized that parties forming the Government of National Unity (GNU) cannot implement their own policies without Cabinet approval.

She stated that the government’s priorities and program of action are already detailed in the medium-term strategic framework, which aligns with the election manifesto of the governing party and the GNU.

However, directors-general are currently analyzing the manifestos of parties within the GNU and will submit a proposal for consideration at next week’s Cabinet Lekgotla.

During the first GNU media briefing on Thursday, where she outlined the government’s short-term plans, Ntshavheni cautioned that ministers from other parties in the GNU do not have unrestricted freedom in policy matters.

Ntshavheni highlighted that several processes, such as the Cabinet Lekgotla, must occur before the GNU Cabinet can make policy announcements or directives.

“That policy and that program will have to be implemented as long as it has been agreed in Cabinet at the Lekgotla and it also goes formally to get adopted by Cabinet because that is what the National Treasury will fund.”

She clarified that the GNU does not implement individual party policies.

“There are no ANC [African National Congress] policies in government that get implemented. There are government policies.”

Ntshavheni also noted that if Cabinet cannot reach a consensus, voting will not be an option as it has never been practiced before.