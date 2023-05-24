iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Global Trade in Chocolate Leads to Widespread Deforestation in Ivory Coast and Ghana

25 seconds ago 1 min read

The world’s hunger for chocolate is a major cause of the destruction of protected forests in west Africa, scientists have said. Satellite maps of Ivory Coast and Ghana showed swathes of formerly dense forest had become cocoa plantations since 2000, according to a study. It found cocoa production was linked to 360,000 of a total 962,000 hectares (37.4%) of the deforestation since 2000 of protected areas in Ivory Coast, and 26,000 out of a total 193,000 hectares (13.5%) of the deforestation of similar areas in Ghana. The global trade in chocolate was estimated to be worth more than a trillion dollars last year. Cocoa, its most important ingredient, is produced from the seed of the tropical Theobroma cacao tree. It is native to South America, but most is now produced in Africa, with Ivory Coast and Ghana accounting for two-thirds of production. An estimated 2 million farmers in west Africa, operating farms of an average of just three to four hectares each, rely on cocoa for their income – usually less than $1 a day. They supply a complex network of middlemen, including public and private companies, who connect them to the world market, making the supply chain opaque.
 SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Many of the West’s Gas-guzzling Cars are Starting Second Lives in West Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Raising Awareness about the Economic and Psychological Issues Facing Africans in the UK

7 mins ago
1 min read

UK Royalty Mum on Fate of Ethiopian Royalty

8 mins ago
1 min read

“Free Seun Kuti Campaign” Stages a Protest, Demanding the Immediate Release of the Artist

10 mins ago
1 min read

Khartoum was a City that Did Not Know War or Fighting in its Recent History

11 mins ago
1 min read

Kinshasa and Beijing to Strengthen Trade Ties

14 mins ago
1 min read

Consumer Inflation in Ghana Drops for the Fourth Consecutive Month

15 mins ago
1 min read

Ex German International Lothar Matthäus Becomes Co-owner of Ghanaian Football Club

18 mins ago
1 min read

Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt                    

3 days ago
1 min read

Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage     

3 days ago
1 min read

Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent           

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Global Trade in Chocolate Leads to Widespread Deforestation in Ivory Coast and Ghana

25 seconds ago
1 min read

Many of the West’s Gas-guzzling Cars are Starting Second Lives in West Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Raising Awareness about the Economic and Psychological Issues Facing Africans in the UK

7 mins ago
1 min read

UK Royalty Mum on Fate of Ethiopian Royalty

8 mins ago

Share