The new appointment marks the beginning of a significant new chapter for the ever-evolving Hill+Knowlton Strategies South Africa team

Award-winning communications and PR agency today announced the appointment of Lerato Songelwa as Managing Director of Hill+ Knowlton Strategies South Africa. As of 1 October 2022, Songelwa will take on her new role, which involves driving the strategic direction and fostering new partnerships to support business growth. Songelwa takes over from Jennifer Leppington- Clark who has for the past four years led and contributed significantly to the South Africa business. Songelwa is a highly ambitious and performance-driven professional with a career spanning over 16 years in providing strategic communications and public relations advice and counsel to senior executives in public and private sector organisations.

“I am excited to share the news of this new appointment. Lerato who in her previous role as our Deputy MD, played an integral role in building the company’s success,” says Roz Thomas, Africa CEO of Hill+ Knowlton Strategies.

Songelwa is highly commended for numerous achievements, including the growth of the business, building a diverse company, and facilitating employee development.

“It is with great optimism that I take on this new role. Working alongside the senior leadership team in South Africa, I am confident that Hill+Knowlton Strategies South Africa will continue to build its legacy by helping our clients succeed. I am equally excited to lead the business in a time where Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is high on our and our clients’ agendas. I strongly believe in implementing and promoting DE&I practices across the business, to help build a culture where employees feel more valued, and therefore more loyal,” says Songelwa.

“Lerato joined the team as a consultant in 2016 and worked her way up from Senior Account Manager to Practice Lead and then Deputy Managing Director. It’s during this time that she garnered the necessary knowledge, skills, and intricate understanding of our business which will stand her in good stead as she takes on this new role,” concludes Thomas.

Share with your network!