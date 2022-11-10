iAfrica

Global Leaders Rally Support and Finance to Tackle Climate Change in Africa

3 hours ago 1 min read

World leaders have rallied in support of climate adaptation for Africa. The African Union Chair President Macky Sall of Senegal, Global Center on Adaptation CEO Patrick Verkooijen, and African Development Bank Group President Akinwumi Adesina hosted the Africa Adaptation Leaders’ Event.The event took place during the COP27 global climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. It emphasized the critical need for climate adaptation in Africa and responded to the call for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program to be capitalized (AAAP).

“This is a vital step in the fight against climate change,” said African Union Chair President Macky Sall.”Africa’s partners’ commitments will provide the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program with the impetus it requires to transform the development trajectory of the world’s most climate-vulnerable continent.” I am confident in the AAAP’s ability to produce results for Africa.”

