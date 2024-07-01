Global Hunger Monitor Warns of Famine Risks in Sudan

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global hunger monitor, has warned that Sudan faces a realistic chance of famine in 14 areas if its ongoing civil war escalates. According to the organization, the regions that have witnessed the most intense fighting, including Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, and El Gezira, have the highest risk of famine. It further revealed that Sudan has experienced a rapid deterioration in food security since December, leading to the worst levels of hunger the IPC has ever recorded in its 20-year history. If the situation doesn’t improve, about 8.5 million Sudanese will experience food shortage, potentially leading to acute malnutrition and death. The IPC’s report corroborates an earlier one by the World Food Programme, which stated that Sudan currently has the world’s largest hunger crisis.



SOURCE: REUTERS