Glen Villa Cape Town, South Africa                          

Glen Villa, a newly redesigned home in Cape Town, South Africa, integrates beautifully with its spectacular setting at the foot of Table Mountain. Originally designed by architect Antonio Zaninovich, it was recently updated by ARRCC to refresh the interiors and draw an even deeper connection to the surrounding landscape. The most significant architectural additions include a new garden pavilion, which replaced a small open structure, and the conversion and extension of a bedroom on the upper level to create a penthouse main suite.

