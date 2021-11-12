iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Giving Uganda’s Herbal Medicine a Scientific Boost

6 hours ago 1 min read

Herbal medicine is used all over the world, and Uganda is no exception. Figures suggest that up to 79% of the East African nation’s population favours herbal medicine for a variety of ailments rather than pursuing other treatment options. It is important that herbal medicine – just like the medication usually found on pharmacy shelves – be checked for its safety, its potential to treat particular ailments, and to ascertain its chemical components. This is also very useful in drug discovery. Uganda could add herbal treatments to the global market, knowing they are safe and effective; this would be good news for Uganda’s scientists, its economy, and ordinary people all over the world who could benefit from new remedies.SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Ex Mozambican Minister Told to Face the Music

6 hours ago
1 min read

Climate Change and Poor Urban Planning Adds to Nigeria’s Receding Coastline

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Desperate Conditions that Led to Freetown’s Tragedy

6 hours ago
1 min read

Suspect in Sankara’s Murder Denies Involvement

6 hours ago
1 min read

Food Aiders Detained in Ethiopia

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Neighbors on High Alert as Fighting Intensifies

6 hours ago
1 min read

Friends Or Foes, ESG & The Mining Sector

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Transcultural Blend of Jazz, Soul and African Music

14 hours ago
1 min read

Egyptian Startups are the Most Accelerated in Africa

14 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Ambitious Path to Achieving a Zero Emissions Public Transportation System

14 hours ago
1 min read

China Ditches Coal Projects in Zimbabwe

14 hours ago
1 min read

Insecurity Threatens Gold Mining in Burkina Faso

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

No Sign Of COVID Infection Spike In Wake Of Elections – Phaahla

3 hours ago
2 min read

De Klerk Missed Many Chances To Reconcile With SA – Tutu Foundation

3 hours ago
1 min read

Wage Bill Swallows Bulk Of Windfall – Godongwana Issues Medium-Term Budget

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 356 New COVID-19 Cases

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer