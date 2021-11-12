Giving Uganda’s Herbal Medicine a Scientific Boost

Herbal medicine is used all over the world, and Uganda is no exception. Figures suggest that up to 79% of the East African nation’s population favours herbal medicine for a variety of ailments rather than pursuing other treatment options. It is important that herbal medicine – just like the medication usually found on pharmacy shelves – be checked for its safety, its potential to treat particular ailments, and to ascertain its chemical components. This is also very useful in drug discovery. Uganda could add herbal treatments to the global market, knowing they are safe and effective; this would be good news for Uganda’s scientists, its economy, and ordinary people all over the world who could benefit from new remedies.SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!