Giving Nigerien Youth the Tools to Succeed

The implementation of Niger’s law N°2015-36 criminalizing the smuggling of migrants in the country and the subsequent reduction in migration movements has had a dramatic impact on economic opportunities, especially for young people. To address some of the economic difficulties faced by the Nigerien youth, the International Organisation of Migrants organized several training courses for close to 100 community members to equip youth with the knowhow to practice market gardening as a viable alternative. During the training, the young gardeners learned about the right conditions for production, techniques for growing different types of vegetables in a desert environment, as well as maintenance methods. These technical sessions were delivered by experienced field trainers, working in close collaboration with authorities and monitoring committees. Most of the participants had cultivated crops without having received any specific training.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

