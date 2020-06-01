Giving Botswana’s Tourism Sector a Boost

Share with your network!

Botswana’s president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, says his government will allow farmers to keep small game as a way to encourage locals’ participation in agro-tourism. He added that it is paramount for them to have a stake in the industry. “The agro-tourism guidelines are also being reviewed to facilitate citizens to make a decent living out of their fields to complement agro-tourism and diversify its products. Game farming guidelines shall soon be issued to enable those Batswana who are interested to keep small game or wildlife in their fields if they meet set criteria,” Masisi said. Tourism is a significant contributor to the southern African nation’s economy, employing nearly 100,000 people. But the impact of COVID-19 has been devastating, with all bookings cancelled for the rest of the year, leaving many people jobless.

SOURCE: VOA

