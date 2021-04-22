Give The Gift Of Time This Mother’s Day

Share with your network!

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, shops are filled with gift ideas of chocolates, clothing, jewellery and more. And while these are all great gifts, one that’s likely to give your mother much more joy this Mother’s Day is the gift of time. With mothers generally run off their feet, ‘my time’ is certainly a rare commodity for these important people in our lives. There are a number of ways in which to do this, and here are some ideas.

Time to enjoy their meals

From breakfast to lunch, snacks to dinner, your mom knows just what every member of the family loves – and does everything she can to ensure everyone’s happy when they sit down at meal times, even if she’s often too exhausted to enjoy it herself! This Mother’s Day, give her a well-deserved break from the kitchen, as well as time to truly savour every bite, by treating her to a spectacular meal at one of the Radisson hotel restaurants. Whether it’s an all-vegan fine dining experience at Vivace Restaurant & Bar, Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton; a delicious seafood spread at Tobago’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace, Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront; or a traditional shisanyama at Live-Inn Room, Radisson Hotel Polokwane, there’s a perfect menu to suit her tastes.

Time off from housework

If we’re honest, mom’s still carry a lot of the responsibility of getting the house cleaned and ensuring that everything is in working order. So, this Mother’s Day, why not give your mom some time off from these tasks? With SweepSouth you are able to book someone to help clean or fix things around the house ahead of Mother’s Day. This ensures that the house is spick and span on Mother’s Day, and that there’s nothing for her to do.

Time off from the daily errands

A little time off from the daily tasks and errands will go a long way with mom this Mother’s Day. Instead of expecting your mother to head to the shops for groceries and household items, why not have these delivered to the house instead, and take this job off her to-do list? Online shopping services have really taken off this past year, and companies such as Yebo Fresh in Cape Town will deliver affordable groceries to all areas of the city, including those that have traditionally been under-served by many retailers.

Time to themselves

As much as mothers love being around their family, they sometimes just need a break. So, give your mom some time to herself at a spa this Mother’s Day. Spas across the country often have excellent Mother’s Day deals that make for the perfect gift. Amani Spa and Wellness at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, for example, has an aptly named “You Time” package. For just R690 per person, your mother will get to sip on some hot chocolate, enjoy a Himalayan hot stone back massage and foot ritual, plus she’ll receive a R150 off voucher for her next visit. Sounds like the perfect gift for mom.

Time together

This is for everyone, but especially for those who are perhaps in a different city or country to their moms. Give your mom some quality time together this Mother’s Day – and make it more than a conventional video call. Mothers who aren’t able to see their children due to the fact that they live far away probably want nothing more than a little time together. You can make it fun by booking an Online Experience through Airbnb. If your mom is into cooking, why not book both a pasta cooking lesson in Italy that you can enjoy together? Or perhaps your mom enjoys art. You’ll probably find a super interesting art class in another city on Airbnb. All of these experiences can be enjoyed without even leaving your house. Simply book online and log into the virtual room to enjoy some fun and exciting activities.

Time for fun

If your mother is one who enjoys getting out and about in her city or perhaps enjoys a stay-cation in her own backyard. You could help your mom explore Cape Town with Cape Town Tourism’s pocket friendly ideas, or perhaps see Johannesburg on a City Sightseeing bus, or dip into the Kruger National Park and explore the new Kruger Station precinct for a bite to eat or a refreshing drink. With a number of places to choose from (a cafe, a deli, a restaurant and a bar), plus a play area for the kids, it’s the perfect place to stop at between the animal spotting.

