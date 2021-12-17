Give Criminals Hell – Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele has told police officers to pull no punches when dealing with criminals during the holiday period.
Cele visited the West Rand to assess how the festive season safety operations are coming along.
Meanwhile, Cele has again spoken against the scourge of gender-based violence.
He has especially warned male police officers to adhere to their oath of office and refrain from harassing female colleagues.
