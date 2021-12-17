iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Give Criminals Hell – Cele

Minister Bheki Cele briefs media on COVID-19 #Level1 lockdown regulations. Photo Credit: GCIS

2 hours ago 1 min read

Police Minister Bheki Cele has told police officers to pull no punches when dealing with criminals during the holiday period.

Cele visited the West Rand to assess how the festive season safety operations are coming along.

Meanwhile, Cele has again spoken against the scourge of gender-based violence.

He has especially warned male police officers to adhere to their oath of office and refrain from harassing female colleagues.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zuma Ruling Will Have Implications On Corrections System – DCS

3 hours ago
SABC
1 min read

Hlaudi Motsoeneng Ordered To Pay SABC R11.5m

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 24 785 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

Vaccinate Before Travelling – Phaahla

1 day ago
1 min read

Correctional Services Appeals Zuma’s Medical Parole Ruling

1 day ago
1 min read

SAHRC Appeals For Calm After Ruling Ordering Zuma Back To Jail

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 26 976 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Dirco Wants Compensation From UK For Damage Done By Travel Ban

2 days ago
1 min read

Health Department ‘Looking Into’ NICD IT Issue

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Taken Off UK ‘Red List’

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 23 884 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Mabuza, Coronavirus Command Council to Meet

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Give Criminals Hell – Cele

2 hours ago
2 min read

SRD Grants Can Be Collected For Free At Pick n Pay And Boxer On Public Holidays This December

3 hours ago
2 min read

FEDHASA Welcomes Government’s Announcement Maintaining Level 1

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Ruling Will Have Implications On Corrections System – DCS

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer