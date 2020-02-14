Fri. Feb 14th, 2020

Girl (2) Killed In PE Shooting, Brother, Mother Wounded

A two-year-old girl was killed and her six-year-old brother and their mother were wounded in a shooting in Port Elizabeth.

The shooting happened at a house in Booysens Park on Wednesday night.

Gunmen fired shots through their bedroom window while the mother and her children were sleeping.

Police have yet to find those responsible for the attack.

The police’s Priscilla Naidu: “The two-year-old was fatally wounded and her brother, aged six, sustained a gunshot wound to his knee. The mother also sustained a gunshot wound to her stomach. All three were taken to hospital. The two-year-old died on her way to hospital.”

