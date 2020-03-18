Mar 18, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Girl (13) Killed, Dad Wounded In Durbanville Shooting

Mar 18, 2020 1 min read

Picture: Pexels

Share with your network!

A 13-year-old girl was killed and her father wounded following a shooting in Durbanville.

The incident’s believed to have happened outside their home on Sunday night.

The motive remains unknown and no arrests have yet been made.

The police’s Frederick Van Wyk explains: “A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation following an incident on Sunday night in Drakenstein Street, Durbanville. It is alleged that a 30-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl were shot and injured. They were both transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. However, the 13-year-old girl died due to the injuries sustained.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

WC’s Mbombo To Self-quarantine After French Consul-General Confirms Infection

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

Makhura Announces Appointment Of Covid-19 Steering Committee

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

Zikalala: SA’s First Covid-19 Patient Recovering Well, Ready To Go Home

Mar 18, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

WC’s Mbombo To Self-quarantine After French Consul-General Confirms Infection

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

Makhura Announces Appointment Of Covid-19 Steering Committee

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

Girl (13) Killed, Dad Wounded In Durbanville Shooting

Mar 18, 2020
1 min read

Cango Caves Suspends Operations In Wake Of Covid-19 Outbreak

Mar 18, 2020