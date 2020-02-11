Tue. Feb 11th, 2020

Gift Of The Givers To Continue Services In Soweto Despite Hijacking

Disaster relief organisation the Gift of the Givers Foundation said that one of its drivers was hijacked in Soweto on Tuesday.

It’s understood the driver was forcefully removed from the branded vehicle by two men as he pulled out of his driveway while on the way to deliver audiology equipment to schools.

The organisation’s founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said this was not the first time that the humanitarian group’s vehicles were targeted.

“The community was completely amazing, saying it was not them who stole the vehicle. We understand that it’s just the nature of South African society, but nobody was injured and the bakkie was found. We will still continue to serve communities as we have been for the last 28 years,” he said.

