Gift Of The Givers Slams Government For KZN Slow Response

NGO Gift of the Givers has slammed government’s slow response to helping KwaZulu-Natal flood victims.
It has been over a month since floods ravaged parts of the province killing over 4,00 people.
The organisation says over 40,000 are still living in overcrowded shelters.
