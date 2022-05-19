iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Gift Of The Givers Slams Government For KZN Slow Response

Twitter/@simamkeleD

17 mins ago 1 min read

NGO Gift of the Givers has slammed government’s slow response to helping KwaZulu-Natal flood victims.

It has been over a month since floods ravaged parts of the province killing over 4,00 people.

The organisation says over 40,000 are still living in overcrowded shelters.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 179 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 mins ago
1 min read

Nersa Opposing Legal Bid To Overturn Decision To Grant Karpowership Licences

10 mins ago
1 min read

After Criticism, Mthethwa R22m Flag Project To Be Reviewed – Mthethwa

18 mins ago
1 min read

Health Department Opposes Challenge To New Regulations

22 hours ago
1 min read

Mthethwa Defends R22m Flag Project

22 hours ago
1 min read

Teffo Must Follow Proper Channels – Lamola

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 096 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

22 hours ago
1 min read

Power Grid Unreliable & Unpredictable – Eskom

2 days ago
1 min read

J&J COVID Vaccine Is Effective Against Omicron Sub-Variants

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Is In The Fifth Wave – Karim

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 952 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Poor Response In WC Sees Stats SA Extend Census Count

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

International Day For Biological Biodiversity – Better Food And Organic Waste Management Will Protect Our Biodiversity

44 seconds ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 179 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 mins ago
1 min read

Nersa Opposing Legal Bid To Overturn Decision To Grant Karpowership Licences

10 mins ago
1 min read

Gift Of The Givers Slams Government For KZN Slow Response

17 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer