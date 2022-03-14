Ghana’s Warm-hearted Citizens Make the Country One of the Friendliest Spots in West Africa

Travelers have plenty to look forward to on their trip to culturally rich Ghana. The country’s compelling history, vibrant clothing prints and flavorful dishes are attractive to first-time visitors and keep people coming back for more. Life in Ghana generally moves at a slow, relaxed pace, but it can also be chaotic and fast in different settings. Embrace the cultural differences, mass traffic and intense bargaining, and you may fall in love with the place.

