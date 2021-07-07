iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ghana’s Opposition Calls Out Police Brutality

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Hundreds of opposition supporters marched through the streets of Ghana’s capital Accra demonstrating against what they described as rising insecurity and lawlessness since President Nana Akufo-Addo came to power in 2017. Wearing mostly red or black, the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) danced through the streets on Tuesday with signs such as “You tweeted for George Floyd … Ghanaians have died, speak up!”. Two protesters were shot dead and four wounded in clashes with security forces in the southern region of Ashanti last month, in rallies over the death of youth activist Ibrahim “Kaaka” Mohammed. “The police is filled with tyrants and vigilante groups,” Alisu Ibrahim, a protest organiser said, according to AFP news agency. “They have been killing our people. That is why we are demonstrating.” Protesters also waved banners criticising economic hardship and joblessness, referencing the #FixTheCountry hashtag that has become a popular social media protest on Twitter in Ghana.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Sorting Out Nigeria’s Freight Quagmire

5 hours ago
1 min read

Hurdles to Juba’s Development

5 hours ago
1 min read

Sending the Vaccine to Abidjan’s Bustling Spaces

5 hours ago
1 min read

Coming to Africa for English Elephants

5 hours ago
1 min read

It’ll Take Some Time for Tourism to Recover in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Olympics Dream for Namibian Athletes Dashed

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia and Egypt In Another Fight Over Filling Controversial Dam

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Scientific Study of Tattooed Mummies

1 day ago
1 min read

Maghreb Farmers’ Lifeline Cut Off

1 day ago
1 min read

Plea to Protect Ivorian Cashew Producers

1 day ago
1 min read

Another Kidnapping Makes Headlines in Nigeria

1 day ago
1 min read

Trailblazing Archaeologist Puts South African Women in SET on the Map

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Western Cape Mega Vaccination Centre To Open

3 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Metros Feel The Thirst

3 hours ago
1 min read

Judgment Reserved In Zuma Contempt Case

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 15 501 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago