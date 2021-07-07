Ghana’s Opposition Calls Out Police Brutality

Hundreds of opposition supporters marched through the streets of Ghana’s capital Accra demonstrating against what they described as rising insecurity and lawlessness since President Nana Akufo-Addo came to power in 2017. Wearing mostly red or black, the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) danced through the streets on Tuesday with signs such as “You tweeted for George Floyd … Ghanaians have died, speak up!”. Two protesters were shot dead and four wounded in clashes with security forces in the southern region of Ashanti last month, in rallies over the death of youth activist Ibrahim “Kaaka” Mohammed. “The police is filled with tyrants and vigilante groups,” Alisu Ibrahim, a protest organiser said, according to AFP news agency. “They have been killing our people. That is why we are demonstrating.” Protesters also waved banners criticising economic hardship and joblessness, referencing the #FixTheCountry hashtag that has become a popular social media protest on Twitter in Ghana.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Stories
Sorting Out Nigeria’s Freight Quagmire
Hurdles to Juba’s Development
Sending the Vaccine to Abidjan’s Bustling Spaces
Coming to Africa for English Elephants
It’ll Take Some Time for Tourism to Recover in Africa
Olympics Dream for Namibian Athletes Dashed
Ethiopia and Egypt In Another Fight Over Filling Controversial Dam
The Scientific Study of Tattooed Mummies
Maghreb Farmers’ Lifeline Cut Off
Plea to Protect Ivorian Cashew Producers
Another Kidnapping Makes Headlines in Nigeria
Trailblazing Archaeologist Puts South African Women in SET on the Map