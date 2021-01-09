iAfrica

Ghana’s ‘Mushroom Queen’ Grows Her Fungi in Sawdust

3 hours ago

An enterprising woman in Ghana has discovered a way to grow mushrooms, which not only produces bumper crops, but improves the environment. By using sawdust, she has found a discarded material in which the fungi can thrive. In addition to recycling a waste product, she is also taking one of Ghana’s primary culprits of air pollution out of circulation.        

