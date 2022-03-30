iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ghana’s Controversial E-levy Bill Passed 

19 seconds ago 1 min read

The Ghanaian Parliament has approved a new electronic transaction tax which the government says will help raise $900m in much-needed revenue but which has sparked widespread popular criticism. The E-levy bill, passed on Tuesday, will introduce a 1.5 percent tax on electronic money transfers and transactions. President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has said the move will help address problems from unemployment to Ghana’s high public debt. But for many Ghanaians, the tax represents yet another burden as they are already struggling with high living costs heightened by soaring fuel prices due to the Ukraine crisis. Legislators passed the law after the opposition minority walked out of the debate. Before they walked out of the debate, opposition legislators dismissed the new tax as unfair. Earlier, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said the government had already reduced the proposed tax from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent after consultations, adding that it will bring in projected revenues of $927.5m. Ghana is struggling to revive its economy from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and its high public debt is a burden. Earlier this week, it reopened its land and sea borders after a two-year closure as it lifted some coronavirus restrictions in an attempt to bolster its flagging economy.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

More than Two-thirds of Africa’s 54 Countries Print their Money Overseas

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Journalist Held Without Charge Released

4 mins ago
1 min read

An Interactive Data Platform for African Soccer

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Market for Teff has Expanded from the East African Diaspora to Health-conscious Consumers

8 mins ago
1 min read

It Won’t Be Easy to Integrate a Huge, Chaotic Country into the Rest of the EAC

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Full Story of West Africa’s Manuscript Culture and Islamic Learning Centres Will Finally Be Known

11 mins ago
1 min read

Latest Attack in Nigeria Shakes the Capital

12 mins ago
1 min read

Introducing the 22 African Women Who Have Served as Head of State

14 mins ago
1 min read

Happy Index Rates Liberia as the Most Improved Country in Africa

5 days ago
1 min read

Creating a High-level International Panel on Investment in Water in Africa

5 days ago
1 min read

Leveraging African Genetic Diversity to Discover the Next Generation of Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics

5 days ago
1 min read

Building the Largest Network of Profitable African Farmers Using Technology

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ghana’s Controversial E-levy Bill Passed 

19 seconds ago
1 min read

More than Two-thirds of Africa’s 54 Countries Print their Money Overseas

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Journalist Held Without Charge Released

4 mins ago
1 min read

An Interactive Data Platform for African Soccer

6 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer