iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ghana’s Appetite for Hand-me-downs Ends Up in Crucial Waterways

3 hours ago 1 min read

Yvette Yaa Konadu Tetteh’s epic swim down the River Volta highlights the damage done to the country’s waterways by an out-of-control trade in secondhand clothes from the global north. As the 30-year-old swims, a crew shadows her on a solar-powered boat, named The Woman Who Does Not Fear, taking air and water samples along the way that will be analysed to measure pollution. It is hoped that the swim will draw attention to some of the pristine environments in Ghana, in contrast with places such as Korle Lagoon in the capital city of Accra, one of the most polluted water bodies on Earth. The swim is supported by the Or Foundation, of which Tetteh is a board member, that campaigns against textile waste in Ghana, one cause of increasing water pollution in the country. Ghana imports about 15m items of secondhand clothing each week, known locally as obroni wawu or “dead white man’s clothes”. In 2021, Ghana imported $214m of used clothes, making it the world’s biggest importer.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Great Recognition for the Work of Female Peace Builders in Cameroon

3 hours ago
1 min read

Could An Online Gathering Solve South Africa’s Putin Problem?

3 hours ago
1 min read

Calls For African Countries to Create Champions in Key Sectors

3 hours ago
1 min read

Times Higher Education Impact Ranks University of Johannesburg as on Track to Reach SDGs

3 hours ago
1 min read

Lilongwe is Taking a Closer Look at Who is Granted Asylum

3 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania and Australia Forge Closer Ties in the Mining and Energy Industries

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyans Bemoan Plans to Raise Taxes

3 hours ago
1 min read

Building a Dynamic Ecosystem of Innovative Entrepreneurs and Startups in Libya

3 hours ago
1 min read

What Happened to Cause Musicians to Leave Ethiopia?

3 hours ago
1 min read

Rukky Ladoja & Building a Responsible Nigerian Fashion Brand                                            

2 days ago
1 min read

How to Write About Africa: Collected Works’ Shows Binyavanga Wainaina’s Legacy                               

2 days ago
1 min read

Amapiano to the World: The Next Cultural Shift in Mainstream Music                      

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Excellence In Healthcare Honoured At The Prestigious 8th Annual Titanium Awards

5 mins ago
4 min read

Winter Is For Friendcations

15 mins ago
2 min read

vivo Communications Research Institute Introduces New Technology Vision, Hosts 5G Technology Dialogue With Global Partners

30 mins ago
1 min read

A Great Recognition for the Work of Female Peace Builders in Cameroon

3 hours ago

Share