Mon. May 25th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ghanaians Find it Hard to Change their Burial Rituals

2 mins ago 1 min read

Ghana, Teshie, Coffin made and painted to resemble a mermaid for Ga tribal priestess of sea god carried by funeral guests. (Photo by: Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Share with your network!

Since the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to large public gatherings, relatives have opted to store corpses of their loved ones in morgues for longer than usual until they can hold a proper funeral. Ghanaian funerals usually last several days and up to a week in some parts. They are deeply symbolic ceremonies involving thousands of mourners to celebrate the life of the deceased. So it was a bitter pill to swallow for many, when the country’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, imposed the ban on large gatherings. He offered an alternative: perform a private burial with no more than 25 guests. A few families have taken this route, but by and large, many relatives have opted to wait until the ban is lifted to bury their loved ones.  At Gillman and Abbey Funeral Services located in Accra, they have also seen a rise in the number of bodies stored in their morgues. Storing bodies there is charged at a daily rate but fewer families are arranging for bodies to be removed. Meanwhile, at Pantang, some have expressed concern because the number of bodies at its morgue has created congestion, posing a health risk to workers serving on the front lines.

SOURCE: CNN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Bringing Malawi’s School Feeding Programmes into the Home

7 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Shows the Way in Repurposing Human Waste in Disadvantaged Areas

12 mins ago
1 min read

Burundi’s Ruling Party Still in Charge

15 mins ago
1 min read

A Series of Moves Shaped this Nigerian Child’s Chess Game

16 mins ago
1 min read

Mask-making Becomes Lifeline for African Communities

20 mins ago
1 min read

Kigali’s Bold and Ambitious Approach to Reforming its Business Environment Pays Off

23 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ghanaians Find it Hard to Change their Burial Rituals

2 mins ago
1 min read

Bringing Malawi’s School Feeding Programmes into the Home

7 mins ago
1 min read

AfDB President Faces Another Challenge to his Re-election

10 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Shows the Way in Repurposing Human Waste in Disadvantaged Areas

12 mins ago