Ghanaian Startup Plans to Takeover the Region

Tendo, which enables anyone to sell online with zero upfront inventory, has launched in Nigeria after securing the backing of heavyweights such as Catalyst Fund, Google and Y Combinator. Launched last year, Tendo has developed a mobile app that connects dropshippers to local wholesalers. Sellers on the platform are able to source products and resell items using social commerce tools such as WhatsApp, arrange delivery, and get paid, all through the Tendo app. “At the moment, people who want to sell online need to save money, visit hundreds of suppliers to find a trusted one, and risk losing their capital by stocking up inventory. Beyond this, they need to incur costs for logistics and warehousing. We eliminate all that,” Felix Manford, the startup’s co-founder and CEO. The startup is already working with thousands of merchants in Ghana, and it has now also opened its doors in Nigeria. This has been achieved with funding from the likes of the Google Black Founders’ Fund, LoftyInc Capital Management, and Plug and Play Ventures, while Tendo has also recently taken part in the Y Combinator W22 accelerator and Catalyst Fund’s inclusive digital commerce programme.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

