iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ghanaian Startup Plans to Takeover the Region

5 hours ago 1 min read

Tendo, which enables anyone to sell online with zero upfront inventory, has launched in Nigeria after securing the backing of heavyweights such as Catalyst Fund, Google and Y Combinator. Launched last year, Tendo has developed a mobile app that connects dropshippers to local wholesalers. Sellers on the platform are able to source products and resell items using social commerce tools such as WhatsApp, arrange delivery, and get paid, all through the Tendo app. “At the moment, people who want to sell online need to save money, visit hundreds of suppliers to find a trusted one, and risk losing their capital by stocking up inventory. Beyond this, they need to incur costs for logistics and warehousing. We eliminate all that,” Felix Manford, the startup’s co-founder and CEO. The startup is already working with thousands of merchants in Ghana, and it has now also opened its doors in Nigeria. This has been achieved with funding from the likes of the Google Black Founders’ Fund, LoftyInc Capital Management, and Plug and Play Ventures, while Tendo has also recently taken part in the Y Combinator W22 accelerator and Catalyst Fund’s inclusive digital commerce programme.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

One of Johannesburg’s Most Impressive Boutique Hotels

5 hours ago
1 min read

Upgrading Maternal Diagnostic Tools in Sub-Saharan Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

East Africa Gets Its Own Vaccine Plant

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kampala’s Decision Brews Contention

5 hours ago
1 min read

Mobile is Driving Africa’s Digital Economy

5 hours ago
1 min read

Malagasy Mine is Offsetting Forest Lost to the Project by Protecting Areas of Rainforest Elsewhere

5 hours ago
2 min read

The Economic Effects of Russia’s Invasion on Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs Expands by 50%

5 hours ago
1 min read

Rwanda Commits to Preserving a Bat thought To be Extinct

6 hours ago
1 min read

To Experience Kampala in Its Entirety, All of These Experiences are a Must

4 days ago
1 min read

South Africa is One of the Most Diverse Countries in the World and a Hiker’s Paradise

4 days ago
1 min read

12 Apostles Hotel and Spa Champions the Role Tourism Needs to Play in Conservation

4 days ago

You may have missed

Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Loses Rescission Application

1 hour ago
1 min read

Pfizer Jab Side Effects Rare – Analyst

1 hour ago
1 min read

I Will Resign If I’m Asked To – Cele

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 867 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer