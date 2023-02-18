iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ghanaian Footballer Atsu’s Body Found Under Rubble In Turkey Quake

REUTERS/Scott Heppell
11 seconds ago 1 min read

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week’s massive earthquake, the ex-Chelsea winger’s Turkish agent said.

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble,” Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete’s body was found. “Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found.”

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor’s manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Feb. 5 Super Lig match.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Lyon Wrecks India To Drag Australia Back Into Contest

6 mins ago
2 min read

Woods Apologizes For Tampon Prank, Poised To Make Cut

10 mins ago
2 min read

Son Of Former Qatari PM Bids For Manchester United

13 mins ago
1 min read

Mason Leaves Referees’ Body After VAR Error In Arsenal Game

17 mins ago
2 min read

Man City Boss Guardiola Defends ‘Brave’ Squad Selection

22 mins ago
1 min read

Barca v Man United Set Europa League Attendance Record

25 mins ago
2 min read

Rashford One Of Europe’s Best Strikers – Ten Hag

6 days ago
1 min read

Defiant Man City See Off Villa To Close Gap On Arsenal

6 days ago
1 min read

Rashford, Garnacho Earn Man United Hard-Fought Win At Leeds

6 days ago
2 min read

Media Slate ‘Uncomprehending’ Australia After Nagpur Loss

6 days ago
2 min read

Arteta Questions Officials For Allowing Brentford Equaliser

6 days ago
2 min read

AlphaTauri Team Boss Says Tsunoda Must Score More Points This Season

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ghanaian Footballer Atsu’s Body Found Under Rubble In Turkey Quake

11 seconds ago
2 min read

Lyon Wrecks India To Drag Australia Back Into Contest

6 mins ago
2 min read

Woods Apologizes For Tampon Prank, Poised To Make Cut

10 mins ago
2 min read

Son Of Former Qatari PM Bids For Manchester United

13 mins ago

Share