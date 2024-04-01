Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall Star Stonebwoy Records at Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Studios, Inspired to Unite the Black Diaspora       

There is a history of musical connection between the Caribbean and Africa, and a growing number of today’s artists are exploring cross-Atlantic collaborations with outstanding results. Calling his recent visit to Jamaica a “pilgrimage,” Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy echoed the sentiments of many Africa artists, who find a spiritual and emotional connection when recording with their counterparts in Jamaica and other parts of the diaspora. Arriving in the capital, Kingston, just a week after the US release of the biopic “Bob Marley: One Love,” the singer linked up with the Reggae legend’s grandson, Yohan Marley, to record new music for Stonebwoy’s forthcoming album. The session was the Ghanaian’s first visit to Bob Marley’s iconic Tuff Gong Studio.

CNN