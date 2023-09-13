Ghana Offers Better Options for Medical Tourists in Terms of Cost, Quality etc.

Ghana and Turkey are two of the leading destinations for medical tourism in Africa and the world, respectively. They have developed their health sectors to attract patients from Nigeria and other countries, offering a range of services such as fertility treatment, dental care, eye surgery, cosmetic surgery, organ transplantation, and oncology. Ghana has made significant strides in dominating the medical tourism niche market within the sub-region. Meanwhile, Turkey has earned a reputation as a preferred destination for cosmetic surgery, organ transplantation, and oncology. Both countries boast high standards and modern facilities that entice medical tourists. Now, Ghana and Turkey are vying for a piece of Nigeria’s medical tourism market by offering a range of curative and preventive procedures, modern facilities, improved technology, and highly skilled multi-specialists. At this year’s Akwaaba Travel Market, an international travel, tourism and hospitality event that attracts various countries and sectors of the travel industry, Turkey’s medical chapter, the Ankara Chamber, forged a partnership with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This partnership holds the promise of creating over one million jobs in the healthcare and infrastructure delivery system.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA