Ghana Launches Africa’s Largest Floating Solar Project in Africa

Ghana has inaugurated the largest floating solar PV system in West Africa at the Bui generating station in the Bono region. This 5-megawatt facility, part of a hybrid plant combining solar and hydro resources, is a significant step towards Ghana’s goal of generating 10% of its electricity from renewables by 2030, as it will contribute to the country’s national grid while conserving land and promoting aquatic ecosystems. Engineers highlight that its photovoltaic panels foster a healthy environment for fish spawning and protects aquatic life from overheating. Despite these benefits, the project has faced controversy due to the displacement of over a thousand residents belonging to eight different communities and environmental concerns, including flooding of the national parkland situated in the region as well as its farmlands. It has also led to complaints by downstream fishermen that it affects their activities.



SOURCE: DW